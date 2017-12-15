DSP killed in road accident near Tiruvannamalai

more-in

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Social Justice and Human Rights (SJHR) unit, Krishnagiri district was killed in a road accident near Tiruvannamalai on Thursday night. The car in which he was travelling collided with a government bus on the Tiruvannamalai to Chennai Road near Thenarasampattu.

According to police attached to Kilpennathur station, Shanmuga Sundaram (52), a resident of Paramathi Velur, Rasipuram taluk in Namakkal district, was heading towards Tiruvannamalai from Chennai in the car. He was the DSP of the SJHR unit at the Superintendent of Police office in Krishnagiri.

Police said it seemed that he had attended an official meeting in Chennai and was heading to Tiruvannamalai to offer prayers at Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple with his friend, Sudhakar (41), a resident of Hosur, and then return to Hosur. Sudhakar, who was working as a lab technician, was driving the car, and Sundaram was seated in the front.

When the car was nearing Thenarasampattu on the Tiruvannamalai to Chennai road, it collided with a government bus that was plying from Tiruvannamalai to Chennai at about 11.50 p.m. Sundaram was killed on the spot, while Sudhakar sustained grievous injuries.

Police said Sudhakar was rushed to the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College and Hospital and was referred for further treatment. Police said he was shifted to a hospital in Hosur. Kilpennathur police have registered a case.