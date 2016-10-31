Deepavali celebration in rural parts of the district was muted this year compared to last year due to lack of rainfall.

With dry conditions plunging several thousands of cultivators in ayacut areas of irrigation canals: Thadapalli-Arakankottai, Kalingarayan and Lower Bhavani Project canal, as well as rain-fed areas in the plains and on hills into huge debts and misery, celebration was dull, according to the farming community.

Tightened spending on crackers and new garments was conspicuous in villages. Losses have been enormous this year, since the crops have completely dried up in a large area rendering investments waste. Any further rainfall is not going to salvage the crops, farmers say, citing sugarcane fields being left to dry in the absence of water, and apprehend that the impossibility for cultivating crops that serve as fodder will have a long-term effect reflecting in distress sale of cattle.

Even by conservative estimates, the loss per acre will be a minimum of one lakh rupees, implying that revenue generation to the extent of hundreds of crores of rupees has been impacted in over two lakh acres, according to Logusamy, organising secretary of district unit of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam.

Cultivation of paddy, sugarcane, ground nut, banana, and turmeric has been affected in the plains and tapioca, ragi and vegetable crops on the hills.

Financial stress was accentuated for the farmers this year due to late settlement of dues to milk societies by Aavin.

Consequences will be disastrous if the northeast monsoons also fails, farmers lamented.

