Health Department officials in Chennai said a probe had been instituted into death of a quack and two of his patients in Tenkasi taluk on Sunday.

Director of Medical Services K. Sengottuvan said Joint Director of Medical Services A. Thangaraj was conducting a preliminary inquiry.

“We have also sought the help of the district Siddha and Unani officer, since herbs were used for treatment. We are trying to ascertain if those who died were from the same family.”

According to him, Muthupandi was soughtafter as a ‘native’ doctor, unlike the recent cases in Tiruvallur where quacks administered allopathic drugs.

Mr. Thangaraj said in Tirunelveli drug samples collected from the scene of the incident had been sent to the laboratory for analysis. An emergency medical camp had been arranged in the village, where a team of doctors was checking whether any other person had consumed the herbal preparation.

Tirunelveli Collector M. Karunakaran said local Health Department officials had been instructed to conduct raids to detect quacks, if any, to prevent such deaths.

District Siddha Medical Officer P. Manickathai said she was not aware of the quack and nobody from the village had complained to the department about Muthupandi.

Warning to quacks

A senior health official in Chennai said quacks would be dealt with strictly. “We have been continuously taking action and are committed to eradicating quackery from the State. We have set up a committee under the Director of Medical Services along with the drug control authority to identify quacks and eliminate them,” he said.