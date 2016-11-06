Drop is temperature due to cloudy sky is expected to keep feed intake, egg production and egg shell quality at normal.

A press release from Agromet Field Unit of Veterinary College and Research Institute and Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, stated that the sky would be partly cloudy with less chance of rainfall. Maximum and minimum temperature would be 35 degree Celsius (95 degree Fahrenheit) and 25 degree Celsius (77 degree Fahrenheit) respectively. Wind speed would be around two km per hour, mostly from southwest. As the northeast monsoon was over the southern districts, drop in temperature in the region would not affect the bird’s health. But poultry farmers were asked to control moisture level in feed ingredients such as maize and soya bean meal to sustain production. Also, farmers were asked not to stock feed for long time.

Post mortem observations in the birds brought for diagnostic purpose at Poultry Disease Diagnosis and Surveillance Laboratory at the institute revealed death of birds was due to upper respiratory tract infection and necrotic enteritis. Hence, farmers were advised to follow farm bio-security measures to control respiratory infection.