Storage level in dams dips; candidates seeking votes may face tough time

With farmers staring at a bleak ‘kar’ paddy prospects, the rapidly dwindling storage level in the dams may lead to serious drinking water crisis in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts and several parts of neighbouring Virudhunagar.

This situation may become more severe in mid-October even as the local body election campaign reaches its crescendo. With the public reeling under water scarcity, canvassing of votes may prove to be tough for candidates of the ruling party and those who are seeking re-election.

After water level in Papanasam dam touched 25 feet ten days ago, release of water for irrigation was stopped, leaving farmers who had gone in for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation in a tricky situation. While farmers having ranches near the dam managed to harvest their crop as they could cultivate in June itself, the agriculturists who have ranches beyond Veeravanallur are in a precarious situation as the water was stopped even as the standing crop was in need of water for 10 more days.

Now, Papanasam dam, which has a maximum level of 143 feet, has only 18 feet of water. The farmers’ appeal for release of water from Manimuthar dam, which now has 52 feet of water, to save the standing crop went in vain as the Public Works Department, the custodian of the dam, is not prepared to do so considering the requirement for drinking purpose.

“We’re now releasing just over 200 cusecs each from Papanasam and Manimuthar dams to feed a few hundred infiltration wells sunk in the 125 km-long Tamirabharani watercourse between Papanasam and Pazhayakaayal. If we release water for irrigation now, supply of drinking water in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts will be completely hit. So, we’ve stopped release of water for irrigation,” an official here said.

Even then, the TWAD Board officials are not sure of maintaining ‘adequate supply’ of drinking water as inflow of water into the reservoirs is thin.

“Just over 400 cusecs of water is being released from Papanasam and Manimuthar dam, which is not sufficient for spring in infiltration wells. As there is almost no rain in the catchment areas, the discharge of water cannot be increased further. So we’re going to face a tough situation even as the local body elections are fast approaching. As electioneering reaches a crescendo, campaigners may have to take-on agitated voters hit by erratic drinking water supply,” said a senior TWAD Board official here.

Collector M. Karunakaran, however, hoped that the water now available in Maimuthar and Servalar (46 feet) dams would be sufficient for ensuring adequate supply of drinking water till the onset of north-east monsoon, which hopefully will be in the last week of October.