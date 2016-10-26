National » Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi, October 26, 2016
Updated: October 26, 2016 05:38 IST

Drinking water project to be commissioned in January

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
TARGET AREAS:Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner K. Rajamani said priority would be given to ensuring drinking water supply and sanitation.— Photo: N. Rajesh
TARGET AREAS:Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner K. Rajamani said priority would be given to ensuring drinking water supply and sanitation.— Photo: N. Rajesh

The much-awaited Fourth Drinking Water Pipeline Project work is likely to be completed by December and commissioned in January next year, according to Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation K. Rajamani.

After taking charge as Special Officer here on Tuesday, Mr. Rajamani said the project, taken up at a cost of Rs. 282.44 crore, would provide clean drinking water to over three lakh people living under the Thoothukudi Corporation limits.

The project was designed to draw water from Maruthur dam.

The water treatment plant-cum-purifying plant at Vallanadu near the dam was being constructed with a capacity to treat 84 million litres per day (MLD) of water.

Currently, 50-55 MLD of water was consumed by the Corporation areas, but the project was designed to meet the drinking water needs till 2030, he said.

Priority would be given to ensure drinking water supply, sanitation and public hygiene, he said, adding precautionary measures had been taken to tackle flood situation during the monsoon. Storm water and drainage channels had been desilted, he added.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

T.N. opposes Centre’s stand on tribunal

Unlicensed fireworks shops ‘shock’ HC

Ego doesn’t drive my political decisions

Survey in major cities to assess noise and pollution levels

Sports for differently-abled students held

SC allows Srirangam temple to move HC

Pudukottai district bags overall cycling championship

Old age homes asked to register

Complaints against voters’ list

Ministers participate in yagams for speedy recovery of CM

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Chennai

Poondi reservoir sees good inflow

Teacher held for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

This Deepavali, keep a toothbrush in hand

City gears up for festivities with shopping, planning

Caring for pets in the festive season

Two EMU coaches gutted at railway shed

TN raises concerns over draft new education policy

Madurai

Unlicensed fireworks shops ‘shock’ HC

‘Continue excavation, preserve artefacts in Keezhadi’

Mother seeks govt. help to get back ‘missing’ fisherman

Bypoll: First-level check of EVMs conducted

Chamber opposes cess on GST

High Court clarifies its interim order on long distance private bus fare

Cracker blast: Court critical of blame game

Poor storage in Periyar dam threatens standing crop

HC grants bail to narcotics case accused “with a heavy heart”

Quarrel over ‘missing’ chappals: Six arrested

Collector inaugurates voter awareness rally

Coimbatore

Rescued elephant gives birth to a male calf

Bio-medical waste from Kerala causes commotion

Corpn. Commissioner to take charge as Special Officer

Students demand return of fee, Plus Two certificates

Traffic decongestion, drainage are residents’ needs

Tiruchirapalli

Treat all complaints seriously: Observer

Lifer escape: Jail Warder suspended

Tiruchi cadet selected for leadership camp

Official arrested on graft charge

Sovereign Gold Bond on sale at post offices

“Ensure children live in caring environment”

Integrated bus stand for Tiruchi remains a far cry

Lalgudi lacks amenities

Serve in rural areas, ophthalmologists told

Puducherry

Kathakali sans make-up, costumes and masks

Man crushed to death in lift

Cyber attacks worse than nuclear attacks: Bedi

No conviction in child labour cases, says activist

PAPSCO outlet to sell sweets, textiles for Deepavali


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

A fireworks shop in Sivakasi that went up in flames last week.

Unlicensed fireworks shops ‘shock’ HC

Court responds to a PIL filed by K. Tajudeen of Tiruchi who alleged that fireworks shops had been established in shopping malls and places prone to fire accidents. »