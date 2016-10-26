Drinking water project to be commissioned in January

TARGET AREAS:Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner K. Rajamani said priority would be given to ensuring drinking water supply and sanitation.— Photo: N. Rajesh

The much-awaited Fourth Drinking Water Pipeline Project work is likely to be completed by December and commissioned in January next year, according to Commissioner of Thoothukudi Corporation K. Rajamani.

After taking charge as Special Officer here on Tuesday, Mr. Rajamani said the project, taken up at a cost of Rs. 282.44 crore, would provide clean drinking water to over three lakh people living under the Thoothukudi Corporation limits.

The project was designed to draw water from Maruthur dam.

The water treatment plant-cum-purifying plant at Vallanadu near the dam was being constructed with a capacity to treat 84 million litres per day (MLD) of water.

Currently, 50-55 MLD of water was consumed by the Corporation areas, but the project was designed to meet the drinking water needs till 2030, he said.

Priority would be given to ensure drinking water supply, sanitation and public hygiene, he said, adding precautionary measures had been taken to tackle flood situation during the monsoon. Storm water and drainage channels had been desilted, he added.