National » Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi, August 26, 2016
Updated: August 26, 2016 07:12 IST

Drinking water crisis looms large over Thoothukudi

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
CONTINUING WOE:The long queue of empty pots in front of a tap at P & T Colony in Thoothukudi stands testimony to the water crisis prevailing in the city.— Photo: N. Rajesh
CONTINUING WOE:The long queue of empty pots in front of a tap at P & T Colony in Thoothukudi stands testimony to the water crisis prevailing in the city.— Photo: N. Rajesh

Tail-end areas are worst-hit as water supply reaches them late, and ends fast

Now, the residents of Thoothukudi have started feeling the pinch of drinking water crisis, which is looming over several parts of the Corporation area.

The people are experiencing a tough time as water is supplied only once in eight days or even beyond that. While the temperature is soaring high, many residents are increasingly finding it difficult to get sufficient quantum of drinking water in the 60-ward Corporation.

M.S. Muthu, district secretary, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), who resides in the second street of Bryant Nagar, said water was supplied once in 10 or 11 days.

Moreover, the residents were not sure of the timing of the supply. Hence, they had got no alternative to waiting for long hours at the pumping station with empty pots to collect water.

Since water supply was unreliable, most of the households stored water in containers when it was supplied. But, the water thus collected in containers got contaminated it four or five days. The people had been eagerly awaiting the completion of the fourth drinking water pipeline project, which was started four years ago but kept on dragging, he also said.

M. Balasubramanian, councillor of ward 46, said even during the period of delayed water supply, tail-end residents could get water only long time after the supply started for other areas. The supply to tail-end area would also stop soon.

Hence, the authorities concerned should do something to ensure proper and uniform supply of drinking water to all areas, he demanded.

Corporation Executive Engineer A. Lakshmanan told The Hindu that whenever a problem occurred in water supply carrier, it consumed more time to fix it and reconnect the pipeline along Palayamkottai Highway. Moreover, frequent power cuts in main water head works at Vallanadu also aggravated the problem, he said.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Live chat: How inclusive are places of worship in Tamil Nadu?

In recent times, Dalits in Nagapattinam district have 'threatened' to convert to Islam if they are not allowed to participate and perform temple rituals. This raises questions whether the state needs... »

State government in deep slumber: Karunanidhi

TN failed to respond to Centre on Siruvani: Stalin

Remove seal on SVS College: HC

Cauvery: Farmers threaten massive stir

Kollywood number served as a funeral song

Film financier files complaint against SRM University Chancellor’s men

Pachamuthu lodged in Puzhal prison

CM writes to Modi opposing EIA for dam across Siruvani

Karnataka to place Cauvery ‘facts’ before SC

Bid to smuggle foreign currency foiled at Tiruchi airport


Chennai

Fever in Tiruvallur: The why and the how

Major changes in train services to and from Chennai Central over line work

Chennai witnesses 80% dip in walk-in payment of property tax

Gala time for auto enthusiasts

Pachamuthu lodged in Puzhal prison

Iron(ing) Man on a mission

The Madras-American connect

Madurai

Deficiency in service alleged at GRH

Farm mechanisation helps boost productivity

Thousands visit Erwadi to witness Santhanakoodu festival

Kin of deceased workers get accident relief

Musicians must not rest on their laurels: Vice-Chancelllor

Minister distributes Distress Alert Transmitters

Underground sewage system for Rameswaram

200 demonstration fields to be established

Collector, officials join hands to clean up Collectorate

Court to digitise 20 crore pages of case bundles

Coimbatore

TN failed to respond to Centre on Siruvani: Stalin

Clean clogged drains, residents tell Coimbatore Corporation

New canteen opened at Coimbatore Police Commissioner’s office

Self-immolation bid near Coimbatore District Collectorate foiled

Traffic disrupted as tree falls onto road

Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi GH performs rare nostril surgery

Bid to smuggle foreign currency foiled at Tiruchi airport

Area under sunflower increases in Tiruchi district

TN failed to respond to Centre on Siruvani: Stalin

Preventive detention exceeds 150 in central zone this year

Complex surgery performed in Manapparai

Another jolt for Tamil Maanila Congress as Rajasekaran quits party

One killed, 15 injured

Law and order in coma in Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Puducherry

In Puducherry, power balances itself between two pillars

So, who is the boss in Puducherry?

MD course in family medicine in the offing

JAC calls for bandh to back students who have cleared NEET

Photo festival in Puducherry swirls around ‘water’ theme


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

State government in deep slumber: Karunanidhi

The Jayalalithaa government failed to take necessary efforts to resolve the inter-State river water disputes, says the DMK chief. »