A rally marked the International Disaster Management Day here on Thursday.

Citizens were urged to understand the topography of their residential plots and learn about alternative paths for evacuation in the event of flooding of habitations.

They should consider use of flood-resistant building technologies, where housing plots are likely to be inundated.

Essential commodities, and gadgets including radios, and torches would come handy during a disaster.

Warm clothes should be stored in water-resistant bags for use.

Electronic appliances, and gas stoves should be kept switched off.

Expensive goods must be kept safe.

Only boiled water should be consumed.

Village level disaster management committees have been set up in all the 251 village Panchayats.