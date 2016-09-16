The District Rural Development Agency has taken up dredging of 782 minor tanks in 11 blocks in the district at a cost of Rs.156.13 crore for harvesting storm water during the forthcoming monsoon.

The district has a large number of minor tanks which are under the maintenance of village panchayats.

Due to paucity of funds, the village panchayats do not have adequate wherewithal for their maintenance. So, the DRDA decided to take up the work using the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), an official said here on Thursday.

The problem of neglect of tanks was found to be acute in the Mayiladuthurai block and priority was given to the block for facilitating irrigation during off season.

A maximum of 141 tanks had been identified in Mayiladuthurai block, followed by 111 tanks in Sembanarkovil, 102 in Kuthalam, 84 in Kollidam, 80 in Tirumarugal, 74 in Sirkali, 55 in Nagapattinam, 46 in Vedaranyam, 38 in Keezhvelur, 27 in Keezhaiyur and 24 in Thalaignayiru block.

The source said that the work was being executed on a priority basis and would be completed before October so that the rainwater could be harvested and retained for irrigation.