Drawing contest held

Students from various schools took part in a drawing competition organised by the Government Museum, Vellore, in line with Children’s Day celebration.

K. Saravanan, curator of the museum, said a total of 65 students from nearly 30 schools from across the district including those from Ambur, Vaniymbadi and Tirupattur, and Arni in Tiruvannamalai district, took part in the drawing competition held on Sunday.

The competition was held for students in two batches – class I to V and VI to VIII. While students from classes I to V were asked to draw on the topic “the town I like”, those studying in classes VI to VIII were given the topic “my favourite national leader”, he said. Manoharan, district educational officer, Vellore, presented the prizes to the top four entries in each of the categories. A trophy, books and drawing materials were given as prizes for the students, he added.