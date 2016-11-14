National » Tamil Nadu

VELLORE, November 14, 2016
Updated: November 14, 2016 05:40 IST

Drawing contest held

  • Staff Reporter
Students taking part in the competition held by the Vellore Government Museum on Sunday.— Photo: Special arrangement
Students taking part in the competition held by the Vellore Government Museum on Sunday.— Photo: Special arrangement

Students from various schools took part in a drawing competition organised by the Government Museum, Vellore, in line with Children’s Day celebration.

K. Saravanan, curator of the museum, said a total of 65 students from nearly 30 schools from across the district including those from Ambur, Vaniymbadi and Tirupattur, and Arni in Tiruvannamalai district, took part in the drawing competition held on Sunday.

The competition was held for students in two batches – class I to V and VI to VIII. While students from classes I to V were asked to draw on the topic “the town I like”, those studying in classes VI to VIII were given the topic “my favourite national leader”, he said. Manoharan, district educational officer, Vellore, presented the prizes to the top four entries in each of the categories. A trophy, books and drawing materials were given as prizes for the students, he added.

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

