District Collector M. Asia Mariam releases the draft electoral rolls at in Namakkal on Thursday.

Draft electoral rolls was released for 11 Assembly Constituencies in the district on Thursday in which there are 27,97,549 electors.

District Collector V. Sampath released the roll in which there are 13,96,178 women electors, and 61 in other category.

Assembly-wise

Electors in each assembly constituencies include Gangavalli (2,18,843), Attur (2,32,121), Yercaud (2,60,27), Omalur (2,65,495), Mettur (2,62,992), Edappadi (2,61,382), Sankari (2,57,033), Salem West (2,71,367), Salem North (2,65,946), Salem South (2,63,182) and Veerapandi (2,39,161).

Women electors outnumber men in Gangavalli, Attur, Yercaud, Salem North and Salem South constituencies.

The draft electoral roll can be viewed in the portalwww.elections.tn.gov.inand also can be verified during the meetings to be held in each panchayats on September 10 and 24.

The draft electoral roll will be available for public viewing in the office of Revenue Divisional Officer, Municipal Commissioner, Tahsildar and at all polling booths.

Officials said that those who will be attaining 18 years as on January 1, 2017 can submit applications for enrolling their names.

Applications for name inclusion, deletion and correction can be submitted from September 1 to 30 and special camps will also be held on September 11 and 25 in the district. District Revenue Officer R. Sugumar, Mettur Sub-Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, Corporation Commissioner K.R. Selvaraj, Salem Revenue Divisional Officer C. Vijaybabu, Special Tahsildar (Election) Kannan and representatives from recognized political parties were present.

Namakkal

In Namakkal district, District Collector M. Asia Mariam released the draft electoral rolls at the Collectorate on Thursday.

There are 13,50,988 electors in the six assembly constituencies – 6,89,020 women, and 110 in other category. Electors in each constituencies include Rasipuram (2,22,037), Senthamangalam (2,30,098), Namakkal (2,42,998), Paramathi Velur (2,08,168), Tiruchengodu (2,16,540) and Kumarapalayam (2,31,147).

Women electors outnumber men electors in all the six constituencies in the district.

Dharmapuri

The district has 11,60,195 voters, according to the draft rolls released here on Thursday. Of them 106 aretransgenders, and 5,68,448 women.Applications for inclusion, deletion, and changes in the names in the draft roll can be made upto September 30. The draft rolls will be read out in respective gram sabhas on September 10, and 24.

Special camps will be held on September 11, and 25.

Krishnagiri

The draft rolls for the district shows 14,54,544 voters – 175 transgenders, and 7,58,588 women.

Those completing 18 years as of January 1, 2017 can apply for inclusion of name. The application forms for inclusion of names, deletion, and changes are available at the offices of booth level officers, assistant booth level officers, taluk offices, RDO’s office, Subcollector’s office (Hosur), Municipal Commissioner’s office. Special camps will be held on September 11 and September 25.

The final electoral roll will be released on January 5, 2017