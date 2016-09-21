The draft photo electoral rolls for the district was released for the 10 panchayat unions, six town panchayats and two municipalities here by Collector C.Kathiravan on Monday.

Changes

According to the administration release, the public may seek out changes by submitting an application to the Assembly voter registration official concerned.

Based on the application, the changes will be made regarding inclusion, deletion, and corrections to names and the subsequent final rolls would feature the changes, the release said.

Dharmapuri

The draft rolls released here for the district has projected a total of 11,59,951 voters.

This included rural voters 9,94,149, town panchayats voters 1,15,489 and municipality voters 50,313.

The draft rolls was released by Collector K.Vivekanandan on Monday.

According to the administration release, the rolls has been put up for the public viewing in all 10 panchayat union offices, 251 gram panchayat offices, 10 town panchayat offices and Dharmapuri municipality.