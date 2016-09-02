Draft electoral roll released

Camps to be held on September 11 and 25 for inclusion or deletion of names

: With the release of the draft electoral roll for Vellore district, the process of summary revision of the voters’ list has commenced. The district, in its 13 Assembly constituencies, has a total of 30,35,377 voters.

Collector S.A. Raman released the draft electoral roll in the presence of representatives of political parties on Thursday. The list will be kept for public view from September 1 to 30 at 1,654 centres – 1,627 polling stations, three revenue divisional offices, 13 taluk offices and 11 municipality offices, according to a press release.

As per the draft electoral roll, women voters outnumber men in the district. Of the total 30,35,377 voters, 15,40,307 are women, 14,94,992 men and 78 transgender. Gudiyatham constituency has the highest number of voters with 2,63,150 – 1,33,483 women and 1,29,667 men. With this, work for the summary revision has commenced with January 1, 2017 as qualifying date as per the order of the Election Commission of India.

Public have been asked to check if their names have been included in the electoral roll. For inclusion, they should submit Form 6, while they should submit Form 7 for deletion and Form 8 for modifications. For change of address within an assembly constituency, they should submit Form 8A.

As per the order of the Election Commission, the applicants should affix a recent colour photograph in the forms as black and white photographs would not be accepted. Those who have been included in the voters’ list but do not have voter identity card need not apply for inclusion again. To obtain a copy of the voter identity card, application can be submitted at the respective taluk offices.

Special camps

As per the Election Commission’s order, the special camps would be conducted on two holidays – September 11 and September 25. The Collector has requested the public to utilise these special camps and apply for inclusion/correction/deletion and change of address.

The EC has also ordered that all village panchayats convene grama sabha meetings and read out the electoral roll. These meetings should be held on September 10 and 24. K. Manivannan, district revenue officer, was present.