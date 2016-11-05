To mark the 100th birthday of his elder brother APJM Maraikayar

‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation’ and ‘House of Kalam’ have proposed to honour 100 eminent people in various spheres with ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award’ during the year-long celebration to mark the 100th birthday of his elder brother APJM Maraikayar.

As part of the birthday celebrations, the Foundation and House of Kalam have drawn series of projects and programmes, including opening of libraries in villages and planting of tree saplings, which were close to Mr. Kalam’s heart, APJMJ Sheik Saleem, grand nephew of Mr. Kalam said.

Five eminent people – ‘Palam’ Kalyanasundaram, noted social activist, T Venkatapathi Reddi, progressive horticulture farmer, Damayanti Barla, Jharkhand tribal activist and T Mariappan, the Paralympics gold medallist would be honoured with Kalam award on Saturday, he said. “We will be honouring 95 other eminent people, who have made outstanding contributions in their chosen fields throughout the year,” Mr Saleem told The Hindu .

He said the year-long celebration has been arranged as per the last wish of Mr. Kalam. After taking part in Mr. Maraikayar’s 98th birthday in 2014, Mr. Kalam wanted the celebrations to begin after his brother stepped into his 100th year, he said.

To fulfil his wishes, trustees of the foundation and family members have arranged a function here and invited Y S Rajan, close friend of Mr. Kalam to grace the occasion. A host of scientists and leaders of various political parties have also been invited, he said.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader G K Vasan would address the function and actor Vivek who is implementing the ‘Green Kalam’ project would be donating one lakh trees. The actor would plant 100 saplings around Kalam memorial at Pei Karumbu, he added.

The foundation and House of Kalam have also decided to help 100 poor students in the district with scholarship for their studies and distribute Mr Kalam’s ‘Wings of fire’ book to 100 students of fishermen families in the island, he said. They have also proposed to open “Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’ libraries in villages in the backward districts of the State.