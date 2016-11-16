Madurai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam treasurer M.K. Stalin has raised doubts over remittance of daily cash collection by the government entities in treasury accounts here on Tuesday.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in support of party candidate for Tirupparankundram Assembly candidate P. Saravanan, Mr. Stalin said media reports suggested that the daily earnings/revenue from transport department and TASMAC were not being remitted properly in the respective accounts.

With the Centre having demonetised high-value currencies, those close to the government replaced the smaller denomination currencies collected from the State transport corporation and TASMAC with higher denomination notes, he said and urged the Tamil Nadu Governor to order a probe into the allegations.

When many Chief Ministers had either spoken to the Finance Minister or others in Centre about the difficulties experienced by public with regard to the demonetisation, it was baffling to note neither Chief Minister Jayalalithaa nor senior most minister O. Paneerselvam had raised objections.