Don’t scrap rail link plan: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said that the government should not give up on creating a railway line between Chennai and Kanniyakumari along the East Coast of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement issued here, he noted that the Railway Board had said that it was not feasible to construct a railway line between Karaikudi and Kanniyakumari as it would not earn the expected revenue.

“We oppose this decision. The railway line will aid the development of Tamil Nadu and uplift people. It is one of PMK’s dream projects. When (PMK leader) A. Velu was the Union Minister of State for Railways, this plan was drawn up and presented in the railway budget in 2008-09. Part of the plan involved creating a railway line from Perungudi, Mamallapuram to Puducherry until Cuddalore at a cost ₹523 crore,” said Mr. Ramadoss. He also underlined other plans to construct lines between Karaikudi and Kanniyakumari via Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Tiruchendur.

Mr. Ramadoss said the assessment that it would not bring revenue was wrong. The line would also help reduce road congestion, he pointed out.