'We are all giving the people of Tamil Nadu regular updates about her health'

Doctors at the Apollo Hospitals on Saturday explained to Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao the treatment given to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

He presented a basket of fruits and wished Ms. Jayalalithaa a speedy recovery, a Raj Bhavan press release said.

Meanwhile on Friday, Dr. Richard Beale, consultant intensivist from the London Bridge Hospital, reportedly told doctors at Apollo that he believed they were on the right course.

Earlier on Saturday, senior AIADMK leader Panruti S. Ramachandran answering queries from journalists said that only doctors can speak about the Chief Minister’s health. “She is recovering well. Please don’t believe rumours. The DMK president (Karunanidhi) has no right to demand photographs of the Chief Minister. We are all giving the people of Tamil Nadu regular updates about her health,” he said.

One of the party’s spokespersons and former Minister B. Valarmathi, who was seated outside the hospital, also appealed to people not to believe rumours. “The Chief Minister is doing fine and is trying to work for the people despite her health. Doctors have advised her rest.” Asked if she had met Ms. Jayalalithaa, the former Minister refused to respond.