Five dogs guarding an agricultural farm near Gudiyatham died on Friday after consuming meat dumped near the farm along with chicken waste.

The dogs belonged to Rajavelu of Lakshmi Ammal Puram near Gudiyatham. According to police, Venkatesan runs a poultry farm and used to dump chicken waste near Rajavelu’s farm. This had resulted in enmity between them. As the dogs died mysteriously, Rajavelu alleges that they died after eating meat poisoned by Venkatesan. He filed a complaint with Melpatti police.