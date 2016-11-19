A spotted deer that strayed into an agricultural field from a nearby forest was mauled to death by a dog near Thanippadi on Friday.

The deer, which had strayed away from the Pennaiyaru reserve forest, entered an agricultural field near Reddiyarpalayam village, where it was hounded by the dog. The deer died of its wounds and was buried in the forest following post-mortem at a veterinary clinic in Thanippadi .

When asked if the deer had come out of the forest in search of water, forest officials insisted that the deer population in the Pennaiyaru reserve forest had adequate access to water.

In another incident, a spotted deer that strayed out of the Periyamalai reserve forest near Polur, accidentally fell into a well. However, it was rescued, thanks to timely intervention from local residents.

Polur forest range officer Senthilkumar said the rescued deer was later released into the forest, adding that it may have left its habitat in search of water.

