Stating that the proposed National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill will replace the existing Medical Council of India which is anti-people, members of Indian Medical Association – Salem Branch took out a rally from Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday.

Doctors wanted the existing system to be followed and opposed the implementation of the proposed new bill. They said that the new bill proposes to induct non-medical persons in the National Medical Commission which will take away the sanctity of the profession. They wanted the Union Government to enact a new law to cover violence against medical professionals while on duty. Also they protest against the repealing of Section 16 of Medical Council of India Act by which basic qualification to practice modern medicine is MBBS. Doctors wanted amendments to the existing MCI Act to be made instead of repealing it.

Doctors staged protest inside the hospital and took out a rally.

Namakkal

Likewise, members of IMA in Namakkal staged protest outside the District Government Headquarters Hospital and demanded that the proposed law be not implemented.

Erode

About 100 members of Indian Medical Association observed a two-hour Satyagraha on Wednesday opposing Central Government's move to scrap Medical Council of India.

The proposed National Medical Commission with nominated members will not be able to safeguard interests of the medical fraternity, C.N. Raja, former State Hon. Secretary of IMA Tamil Nadu Branch said

Five other demands the protesting doctors highlighted during the Satyagraha included capping of compensation ordered for purported medical negligence by consumer courts; uniform Hospital Protection Act in all States; and exempting doctors from punishment for clerical errors under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act.

The protest was led by District unit president of IMA Madhan Kumar.