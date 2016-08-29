Physicians from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Chennai, have been roped in for fever case management at the Government Hospital, Arakkonam.

Collector S.A. Raman in a press release said 61 persons have been admitted to the Arakkonam GH with fever. The Collector inspected the hospital on Saturday.

Appropriate treatment was being provided to them and the hospital has adequate number of doctors and nurses.

In addition, physicians from RGGGH and Stanley Hospital would assist in fever case management for a month at the hospital, public health officials said. They have already begun to monitor patients on a daily basis and treatment would be given to those down with fever, an official said.

Apart from Arakkonam municipal areas, persons from 12 villages in the border of neighbouring district of Tiruvallur have also been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Officials said none of them had symptoms of dengue.

“Though there is a slight rise in the number of fever cases, there is nothing to worry. There were patients from other districts too but their number is reducing now. The fever cases are from Arakkonam, Nemili and Kaveripakkam blocks but these are seasonal fever cases. There were enteric fever, viral fever and urinary tract infection cases too,” the official said.

Officials said instructions had been given to sanitary workers and panchayat staff to take up mass cleaning works in all the panchayats in the district.

Villages in the Tiruvallur-Vellore border would be covered under the mass cleaning works. The workers would chlorinate drinking water sources and carry out door-to-door awareness campaign.

Forty sanitary workers had been deployed for each panchayat. The three panchayat unions in the Tiruvallur district border area had been allotted an additional 30 workers for the works.

The Collector said officials were prepared to take immediate measures if any fever case was reported.