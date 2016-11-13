S. Krishnan (62), a medical practitioner, drowned while taking holy dip in the Agnitheertham sea in front of Ramanathaswamy Temple here after performing rituals and paying obeisance to his father on Saturday.

An epilepsy patient, he is believed to have drowned after developing seizures, police said. Collector S. Natarajan, who was on an inspection at the seashore, noticed the man drowning and arranged for immediate rescue. Acting on the instructions of the Collector, municipal officials took him to the Government Hospital in their vehicle but doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

A native of Melur in Madurai district, Dr. Krishnan came to the island with his wife to pay obeisance to his father and checked in at Udupi Chathiram near Ramakrishna Mission. After performing the rituals, he had gone alone to the sea to perform the ‘Thithi’ and take a holy dip when the mishap occurred, police said.

As he did not return to the Chathiram for long, his wife sent a worker and learnt about the sad news, police said.