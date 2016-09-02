Pay more attention to studies, said Principal District Judge N. Rajasekar.

Speaking at a programme organised at Government Medical College here on Thursday to prevent ragging in colleges, he said that ragging is a punishable offence and such incidents should be brought to the attention of college authorities. If colleges failed to act against such complaints, the issue should be taken to the police. It is good that students were keen on studying medicine nowadays. It is a divine service. Students should pay more attention to studies and not on anything else, he said.

Thoothukudi Fast Track Mahila Court Judge J. Flora spoke about the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997 and punishments under the act. It was essential that anti-ragging committees and squads were formed in colleges. The ragging victim could even file a writ petition in the court for a legal remedy. Enquiries should be made within three days after a complaint of ragging was filed.

The accused in ragging case could be imprisoned for two years and a fine of up to Rs.10,000 could be imposed.

Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Nagarajan said that any act of ragging could affect the victim psychologically and it could even lead to suicide. Ragging is prohibited and any student caught in such activity would be debarred from studying and entire life of student would go waste, he said.

Dean of the Medical College B. Santhakumar and former Assistant Superintendent of Police, P. Arun Sakthi Kumar were present.