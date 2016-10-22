Party veteran K.C. Palanisamy and Anjugam Bhoopathy in fray for Aravakurichi, Thanjavur seats

Going the AIADMK’s way, the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam too retained its candidates — K.C.Palanisamy and Anjugam Bhoopathy — for the elections to the Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies scheduled for November 19.

Elections to the two constituencies were rescinded in May during the Assembly elections following largescale seizure of cash meant for distribution to voters. The AIADMK has already renominated V.Senthil Balaji, former Transport Minister, in Aravakurichi and M.Rengasamy in Thanjavur.

An industrialist known as ‘KCP’ locally, Mr. Palanisamy is a party veteran having joined the DMK in 1971. He was the vice-chairman of the Karur Municipality from 1986-91.

Mr. Palanisamy contested from the Karur Lok Sabha constituency for the first time in 1989 and finished second behind the AIADMK candidate, M.Thambidurai. In 2004, he was elected from Karur LS constituency. In 2011, he won from the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency and was renominated by the DMK in the May Assembly election before the polling was countermanded by the Election Commission in an unprecedented move.

Though there was widespread speculation that Mr. Palanisamy may not be keen to contest again, the DMK has retained his candidature. Both Mr.Palanisamy and Mr. Balaji faced charges of attempting to influence voters by distributing cash that led to the cancellation of election to the constituency. Mr.Palanisamy, however, denied he had indulged in any wrongdoing. “I did no wrong,” he said speaking to The Hindu . Expressing happiness on being retained as the party candidate, he observed that his chances of victory were “bright.”

“I am not new to the constituency. I had represented the constituency already and know the constituency well and the issues,” he said implying that it was Mr.Senthil Balaji, who having been shifted from the his previous Karur constituency, would be on new turf.

Political novice

The DMK candidate for Thanjavur, Ms. Anjugam (29) is a medical graduate having earned her MBBS degree from the Sri Vinayaka Missions University and secured an MD from the Annamalai University. A gynaecologist by training, Ms. Boopathy quit her post as Assistant Professor in the Thanjavur Medical College to run as the DMK candidate for the Thanjavur Assembly seat.

Though she is a political novice, her father N. Boopathy was a Vice-Chairman of the Thanjavur Municipal Council and was a forceful figure in the party.