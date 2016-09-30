Even while deciding to contest in 54 wards of Salem Corporation, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has allotted five wards to Congress and a solitary ward to another ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Veteran party leader G. Soodamani, a former Mayor, is among the DMK candidates announced on Wednesday.

Mayor candidate

He is likely to be the DMK Mayoral candidate.

S. P. Kalaiamuthan, the avaithalaivar of the central district unit of the party, who unsuccessfully contested in the last Mayoral direct election and J. Jayakumar, Salem city secretary of the party, are the other prominent leaders of the DMK in the fray.

IUML

The DMK has allotted ward numbers 8, 9, 16, 17, 36 to the Congress and ward No. 19 to IUML.

The DMK candidates list included 26 women.

The DMK initially had a strength of eight councillors in the previous council and later one independent joined the party to increase its strength to nine.

Of the sitting councillors only four have been re-nominated by the party – S. Kabeer (ward No. 33), Vijaya Ramalingam (ward No. 48), R. B. Murugan (ward No. 59) and Mathaiyan (ward No. 21).

No ticket

Buvaneswari, the opposition leader of the previous council, was among those who have been refused ticket this time.

Seventy six-year-old Dr. Soodamani, who has been nominated for ward No. 43, joined politics after quitting from government health department service in 1977.

He had served as Salem Municipal Chairman for a term from 1986-91, before it was upgraded into a Corporation.

He became the first Mayor of the Salem Corporation in the 1996 direct elections.

Dr. Soodamani had held various posts, including president, secretary of the Salem unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Mr. Kalaiamuthan has been fielded in ward No. 51 and Mr. Jayakumar has been fielded in ward No. 28.