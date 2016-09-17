Dissent:DMK partymen picketing the Vaigai Express at the railway station in Dindigul.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan

More than 500 DMK cadres including former Minister I. Periyasamy and 30 cadres of SDPI were arrested when they picketed express trains at Dindigul Railway station here on Friday.

Led by Mr. Periyasamy, the DMK cadres picketed Chennai-bound Vaigai Express at Dindigul railway station around 8 a.m., five minutes behind the scheduled arrival time.

The cadres including DMK district-level leaders climbed on the electric engine and raised slogans against the Central Government.

Cadres picketed the train on the second platform for about 15 minutes. They thronged both the second and the third platform.

Later, they allowed to the train to leave. Vaigai Express left Dindigul Railway Station around 8.15 p.m. Heavy police posse was deployed at the station since morning.

The police arrested all the cadres and brought them to a marriage hall near the bus stand.

Similarly, cadres of SDPI picketed Chennai-bound Guruvayur Express also this afternoon. They picketed the express train on the second platform for some time. Later the police arrested them and allowed the train to go to Tiruchi.