Congress keen on getting Chennai

The DMK on Wednesday released the list of the party candidates for Tiruchi, Salem and Thoothukudi Municipal Corporations. As per the party organisational structure, Tiruchi corporation comes under Tiruchi (South) district party unit, Salem under Central district unit and Thoothukudi under the South district unit.

The party also allotted a few seats to its alliance partners Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). In Tiruchi, the Congress will contest in wards 14, 37 and 44, in Salem in wards 8, 9, 16 , 17 and 36 and in Thoothukudi in wards 6, 25, 35, 39, 50, 58, 59.

In Salem, the IUML will contest in ward 19 and in Thoothukudi in wards 20 and 53.

Party sources said the list for Chennai Municipal Corporation is not yet finalised as the Congress is also keen on getting the Mayor seat of the City. The prospect of former Ma. Subramaniam entering is ruled out as he had already became an MLA and the party may field Dhanasekaran, who was arrested during the AIADMK regime in connection with the case relating to the death of 42 persons in a stampede at a relief token distribution centre at MGR Nagar in 2005.