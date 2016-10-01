The DMK released its list of candidates for the posts of councillors in panchayat unions and town panchayats in the Tiruvannamalai south.

The south district unit covers seven panchayat unions and four town panchayats. Jawadu hills union has 7 wards and DMK contests in all of them. In Chengam union, there are 23 wards. One ward has been allotted to Congress (ward number 16) and DMK will contest in 22 wards.

Kalasapakkam union has 21 wards and Kilpennathur union has 18 wards; DMK contests in all seats of these two unions. Former chairman of Kalasapakkam panchayat union, Kasi, is a prominent contestant.

In Thandarampattu Union there are 28 wards and the Congress has been allotted 17th ward meant for woman (general).

DMK announced 26 names of contestants and it is yet to announce candidate for 28th ward meant for SC-general. In Thurinjapuram union, there are 20 wards. Congress gets 13th ward meant for SC-general. DMK contests in remaining 19 wards.

In Tiruvannamalai union there are 26 wards and DMK contests in 24 wards. Congress gets 19th ward meant for SC-Woman and 20th ward meant for general.

Chengam town panchayat has 18 wards and DMK contests in 15. Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (Ward no.2), Congress(Ward no. 6), Indian Union Muslim League (ward no. 17) each gets one ward.

Kilpennathur Town Panchayat has 15 wards and DMK contests in all. Pudupalayam town panchayat has 12 wards and Congress gets one ward (no.9) and DMK contests in 11. In Vettavalam town panchayat there are 15 wards and congress gets two including ward numbers 11 and 15. DMK contests in 13.