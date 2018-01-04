DMK-Rajini tiescome under strain

more-in

The bonhomie between actor Rajinikanth and the DMK, the party which he supported in the 1996 Assembly and 1998 Lok Sabha elections, came under visible strain on Wednesday after the former visited DMK leader M. Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence.

Mr. Rajinikanth told waiting journalists that he had called on the veteran politician to greet him for the New Year and seek his blessings for his political foray.

However, after the actor left the venue, Mr. Stalin, while addressing media persons, said that Mr. Rajinikanth had initially sought appointment to inquire about Mr. Karunanidhi’s health and only through them [the journalists] he had come to know that he had sought Mr. Karunanidhi’s blessings for his entry into politics.

“As part of political culture, Kalaignar would have blessed him,” he said and pointed out that even when actor Vijayakant floated his party, he had met Mr. Karunanidhi.

When a reporter wanted to know if Mr. Rajinikanth had come only to seek Mr. Karunanidhi’s blessings or to seek the DMK’s support, Mr. Stalin said the question whether the actor would expect support of the DMK and if it would be granted [by the DMK] could be answered only at the time of election.

The DMK working president went on to attack those who were interpreting Mr. Rajinikanth’s announcement that he wanted to usher in spiritual politics to suit their agenda. “He has clearly said he would propagate the idea of spiritual politics. An impression is being created by some that he is entering into politics on the instigation of some people who believe that he could destroy the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu. I have a clear message for them. This is the soil of the Dravidian Movement. Periyar, Perarignar Anna and Kalaignar enriched this soil and the movement.

“Many in the past have tried to destroy this movement. The country knows that they could not succeed in their attempt,” Mr. Stalin said.

Gandhi Makkal Iyakkam founder and Mr. Rajinikanth’s advisor Tamilaruvimanian said the meeting only proved that the actor wanted to maintain a cordial relationship with everyone.