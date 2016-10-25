DMK president M. Karunanidhi has been advised rest by doctors after he developed drug allergy, a press release issued by the DMK on Tuesday said.
The release issued by the DMK headquarters added that Mr. Karunanidhi’s health was affected due to a drug allergy caused by one of the medicines which he regularly consumed. Consequently doctors have advised him rest and the DMK leader would not be in a position to receive any visitors.
Keywords: Karunanidhi, drug allergy, DMK
