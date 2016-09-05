Three former DMDK MLAs — V.C. Chandirakumar, S.R. Parthipan and C.H. Sekar — who joined the DMK before the run up to the 2016 Assembly polls have been given important positions in the party.

A press release from DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan said Mr Chandirakumar would be the deputy secretary of the propaganda wing.

“Even though we belonged to a different party, the DMK leadership gave us an opportunity to contest in the election. Though we could not win, the DMK has offered party posts. We are grateful to the generosity of the DMK leadership and will strive to work hard for the party organisation,” Mr. Chandirakumar said.

Mr. Parthipan has been appointed as the secretary of the election wing and Mr. Sekar as member of the resolution committee.

Another DMDK leader Constantine Ravindran has been made the joint secretary of the media wing.