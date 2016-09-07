: The State Government has transferred Adikesavan, the Special Personal Assistant to the Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin, with the DMK strongly objecting to it.

DMK whip in the Legislative Assembly R. Chakrapani on Tuesday met Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal and submitted a representation to him objecting to Mr. Adikesavan’s transfer. Besides demanding that he be reinstated, Mr. Chakrapani alleged that there was a move to downgrade the rank of the official holding the post of Senior Personal Assistant to the Leader of the Opposition.

In a letter to the Speaker, he said that as per the Government Order (governing the appointment of Special Personal Assistant), the appointing authority for the post shall be the Secretary of the Assembly, provided that the selection of the candidate shall be made by the Leader of the Opposition.

“Mr. Adikesavan was selected by Mr. Stalin and his appointment as Special Personal Assistant was approved by secretaries of the Finance, Personal and Administrative Reforms and Assembly Departments. Now, the position of Special Personal Assistant has been scaled down. It is not only against law but runs contrary to the will of the Leader of the Opposition,” he said.

The DMK whip said the government had appointed senior officials as personal assistants and secretaries to the Speaker, Assembly Secretary and the government whip.

“As per rule, the Government whip is eligible to have only a junior personal assistant. But a senior personal assistant is working for him. The rank of the private secretary of the Speaker is that of an under secretary. But a joint secretary level officer is holding the post. The rank of the Speaker’s personal assistant is section officer. But a deputy secretary has been appointed in the post,” Mr. Chakrapani alleged. He said even in the case of typist, the Speaker had a section officer functioning as a typist.

“You should explain the reason behind reducing the rank of the Senior Personal Assistant to Mr. Stalin and removing Mr. Adikesavan from the post,” he said.