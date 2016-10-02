Out of 34 wards, it is contesting in 32; allots 2 wards to Congress

The DMK has released the list of candidates it is fielding for the posts of district panchayat councillors and municipal councillors. Out of 34 wards in District Panchayats, DMK contests in 32 and allotted ward numbers eight and eleven to its ally Congress. The ward number and the DMK candidate for the ward: 1-Revathi; 2-R. Poonguzhali; 3-R. Savetha; 4-R. Sathiyavathi; 5-K. Sankar; 6-I. Eeswari; 7-Everest N. Nareshkumar; 9-M. Vijaya; 10-K. Santhi; 12-R. Sagunthala; 13-S. Senthilkumar;14-V. Muthumaran; 15-E. Kasthuri; 16-A. Uma Maheswari; 17-L. Saravanan; 18-Gnanasoundari; 19-U. Nithya; 20-S. Parvathi; 21-S. Vasanthi; 22-R. Sagadevan; 23-V. Annamalai; 24-A. Kuppu; 25-N. Nithyapriya; 26-K. Jayaraman; 27-J.K. Srinivasan; 28-K. Rajendran; 29-S. Senthilkumar; 30-K. Thangam; 31-S. Subramani; 32-K. Parimala; 33-A.S. Prabu; and 34-M. Thangam. The party candidates for the posts of councillors of Tiruvannamalai Municipality have also been announced. Out of 39 wards in the municipality, DMK has announced candidates for 37 wards and one ward (no. 31) has been allotted to its ally IUML. Ward number 34 has neither been allotted to any ally and nor any candidate announced. Prominent names in the DMK list include former municipal chairman R. Sridharan and the party’s town secretary P. Karthi Velmaran.

Ward number and name of the candidate: 1-S. Ezhil Maran; 2-M. Manju; 3-S. Sridhar; 4-A.W. Sardhar Kasim; 5-V. Gopalakrishnan; 6-R. Sridharan; 7-S. Nagalakshmi; 8-R. Thilagam; 9-College K. Ravi; 10-A. Sumathi; 11-S. Chandravathani; 12-V. Rajathi; 13-V. Jeevareka; 14-S. Priya; 15-N. Babu; 16-K. Udhaya; 17-K. Gaudhami; 18-N. Ananthi; 19-P. Inthu; 20-S. Padmapriya; 21-K. Kalidoss; 22-K. Kamaraj alias Senthilkumar; 23-M. Uma Shankari; 24-K. Rajeswari; 25-Y. Pachaiyammal; 26-K. Prakash; 27-P. G. Murugan; 28-A. Sadhiq Basha; 29-B. Mehaboob Sherif; 30-K. Banu; 32-R. Jothi; 33-A.K. Rathinakumar; 35-C.K. Sasikumar; 36-P. Karthi Velmaran; 37-A. Gayathri; 38-K. Poornachandran; and 39-K.C. Krishnan.