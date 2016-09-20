“First phase of drinking water project not fully streamlined”

Appeals to pay attention to solve drinking water crisis, to streamline the first phase of Cauvery drinking water project and to expedite second phase of the project were made by a team of DMK MLAs, led by former Revenue Minister I. Periasamy, at a meeting with Collector T.G. Vinay at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Mr. Periysamy said that the first phase of drinking water project was not fully streamlined till date. If we failed to streamline first phase, the second phase would not benefit the people in extended areas. Already, people took the drinking water issue to the streets at several villages. But local bodies undertook only temporary measures to solve the crisis. A long-term plan and streamlining the existing projects were the need of the hour, he pointed out.

Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar said that thousands of tribal people on the Kodaikanal hill could not send their children to school for want of community certificates. Efforts should be made to issue certificates to them, he said.

Several tribal people did not have houses. Rural roads on Kodaikanal hill were pathetic. Above all, wild animal menace was rampant on the lower Kodaikanal hill. Wild animals, especially elephants, had been raiding agri-fields in Periyur, Ayakudi, Pachalur, KC Patti, Anju Veedu, Nallakadu and nearby areas and attacked the locals, they said.

Trenches dug in these areas did not prevent their movement. Kumki elephants could be used to drive them to interior forests, the team insisted. “Small buses could be introduced to interior villages as transport facility was lacking in interior villages.” The Collector asked them to grant their local MLA constituency development fund to undertake development projects.

The MLAs who assured to offer their funds said that the MLA fund alone was insufficient to fulfil the needs of a large number of people.