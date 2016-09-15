The Villupuram town secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was hacked to death by a group of unidentified persons, in North Railway Colony here on Wednesday.

The victim, C. Selvaraj, a resident of Ganapathy Nagar was on his regular morning walk with five other party workers when a motorcyle-borne gang waylaid him and hacked him repeatedly with sickles. The gang seemed to have monitored his activities.

Senthil, a party worker who attempted to prevent the attack also sustained injury on his hand. The gang later fled on their motorcycles. Selvaraj sustained injuries on the back of his head and died on the spot.

Selvaraj was the personal assistant of former Higher Education Minister and sitting DMK MLA K. Ponmudi. On information, senior police officers rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam for post-mortem.

Police suspect previous enmity to be the reason behind the murder.