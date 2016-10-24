The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has called for an all-party meeting on the Cauvery water issue only to further its political interests and not for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu, Union Minister of State for Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan alleged on Sunday.

Addressing journalists here, Mr. Radhakrishnan alleged that whenever the DMK faced a challenge, it took up such sensitive issues and attempted to seek political mileage. The opposition party has called for an-party meeting on October 25 to discuss the Cauvery row.

“The DMK never had a real concern for the people of the State, especially delta farmers. In fact, the party along with its ally Congress had only conspired and betrayed Tamil Nadu on Cauvery water issue,” he charged.

All those parties that are planning to participate in the meeting do not know the history of DMK on the issue, he said, adding “I am demanding a white paper on the Cauvery issue from the Tamil Nadu government only to reveal the conspiracy of the DMK and the Congress. It will be a lesson for all political parties that betray the State.” Mr. Radhakrishnan was here to visit the victims of Thursday’s fire accident at Sivakasi and to interact with his party functionaries.

