The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced list of candidates for the local body elections on Saturday.

Nagercoil MLA and DMK District Secretary (Kanniyakumari East) N. Suresh Rajan announced the list of candidates for the Nagercoil and Colachel municipalities.

DMK was allocated 35 wards out of the total number of 52 wards in Nagercoil Municipality and 19 for the Colachel municipality. The Colachel municipality has a total number of 24 wards.

CPI (M) announced candidates for Kuzhithurai municipality, district panchayat and town panchayats

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced the list of 19 candidates for Kuzhithurai municipality.

The list of candidates was released by the party’s district secretary N. Murugesan.

The party is fielding former MLA R. Leema Rose as candidate for Ward No. 1 of the District Panchayat. Candidates for the District Panchayat Ward No 4 and 5 were also announced.

The party also announced candidates for the wards in Kollencode, Ezhuthesam, Thirparappu and Bagode Town Panchayats and candidates for few village panchayats.