NAGERCOIL, November 7, 2016
Updated: November 7, 2016 05:38 IST

DMK, Cong. politicising Cauvery issue: Tamilisai

  • Staff Reporter
The Congress and the DMK are politicising the Cauvery issue, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, she asked what steps were taken by the Congress and DMK in finding a long-lasting solution to the Cauvery dispute when they were in power at the Centre and in Tamil Nadu. She also wondered whether both the parties would come out with a list of schemes they had implemented for farmers during their rule.

Enayam port

The proposed Enayam port, the BJP leader said, would create economic revolution in this region and those who were opposed to the project should understand the truth.

She urged the Tamil Nadu government to take special initiative to speed up the implementation of the port project.

