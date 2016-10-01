The DMK candidates filed their papers for about 32 wards of the Dindigul Corporation here on Friday. The party high command had already allotted eight seats to its allies including six for the Congress, one each for Indian Union of Muslim League and Manitha Neya Makkal Katchi.

Wards 2, 9, 10, 11, 14 and 15 were offered to the Congress and wards 38 and 41 were given to IUML and MNMK respectively.

Except for one councillor, second chance had been given to all other sitting DMK councillors to contest again in their respective wards. With ward 28 being reserved for women, sitting councillor of this ward T. Ramasamy is contesting from ward 19 leaving his home ward to his daughter-in-law Nitya. She is contesting from ward 28. First time, two-members from the same family were given tickets to contest in the local body elections. In the AIADMK, sitting Mayor V. Marudha Raj has fielded his son, daughter and three other relatives in different wards.

The sitting councillor of Ward 39, Mohammad Ibrahim, is not contesting for the second time and has offered his ward to his son Bilal Hussain. All town secretaries and ward level party functionaries of the DMK have been given chance to contest in the corporation council elections. Second chance had been given to sitting councillors in wards 6, 12, 16, 17, 31, 18, 28, 30, 32, 35, 39, 44 and 45.

When the BJP party denied ticket to 14th ward sitting councillor G. Dhanabalan to contest again, he filed his nomination for his ward as an independent candidate. Meanwhile, the BJP State wing has announced K. Kannan as the official candidate for this ward and also candidates for 1,4,7,9,13,14,25 and 33 wards.

The MDMK candidates, an ally of the People Welfare Front, filed nominations in wards 3, 5, 15, 16, 34, 38, 39, 45 and 48.

Several candidates including party candidates filed their papers in large numbers on Friday, as ‘Mahalaya Amavasai’ is considered very auspicious. Dindigul Panchayat Union office witnessed hectic activities as several candidates thronged the office since morning.