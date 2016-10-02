K. Rathika (43), a transgender, filed her nomination papers as a candidate of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam in ward No. 18 of the Salem Corporation on Friday. Rathika contested as an Independent from the ward in 2006, but lost the polls. Residing in Meyyanur in the heart of the city, Ms. Rathika, accompanied by the party cadre and transgenders, came in a procession and filed her nomination at the Suramangalam zonal office. Ms. Rathika said that she had joined the DMDK in 2006 and had a good rapport with the party founder Vijayakant and his wife Premalatha.

She had applied to the party leadership for a seat in the city in the last Assembly elections, but could not get it. This time, the party leadership itself had announced her name for ward No. 18 of Salem Corporation.

“I have been attending all the programmes announced by the party for the past one decade and the announcement of my name is a recognition accorded for my party work”, she said.

Ms. Rathika said that she has been urging the party to set up a Transgenders Wing.