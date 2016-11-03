Aravakurichi gets 59 and Thanjavur 36 nomination papers

Candidates of DMDK, BJP and PMK filed their nomination papers for the Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies on the last date of filing of nominations on Wednesday.

Twenty eight nominations were filed before the Returning Officer for the Aravakurichi constituency during the day. M. Muthu, DMDK, presented his papers accompanied by local party leaders. V. Thangavel submitted his nomination as DMDK dummy.

The BJP nominee S. Prabhu filed his nomination. Former Member of Parliament C.P. Radhakrishnan was present when Mr. Prabhu filed his papers. C. Kumar presented his nomination as substitute.

PMK nominee M. Baskaran submitted his nomination papers with the Returning Officer. He was accompanied by the PMK president G.K. Mani.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK candidate V. Senthil Balaji filed one more nomination. Fifteen Independents filed their nomination papers. With this, the total number of nominations filed for the Aravakurichi constituency has gone up to 59.

In Thanjavur, a total of 16 nominations were filed on Wednesday.

The BJP, the DMDK and the PMK candidates were among those who filed their papers during the day. In all, 29 candidates have filed 36 sets of nominations for the elections.

For the BJP, M.S. Ramalingam, who was the party’s candidate for the scrapped elections, filed his papers again while DMDK’s Abdulla Sait and the PMK's Kunjithapatham were among those who filed their papers on Wednesday.

While the AIADMK’s dummy candidate too filed his papers, a person representing the Nationalist Congress Party was among the nominees.

A total of 10 Independents also filed their papers on the last day of nominations.

Scrutiny of the papers will be taken up on Thursday, while the candidates will be allowed to withdraw nominations till 3 p.m. on November 5 after which the final candidate list will be announced and symbols will be allotted.

Among the Independent candidates, Agni Sri Ramachandran of Pennagaram claimed that he was a relative of the slain forest brigand Veerappan.