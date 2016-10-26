Businessman robbed

An unknown person stole Rs. one lakh and a laptop from a car after diverting the attention of the owner.

Rakeshkumar of Mandaveli, a businessman, was sitting on the front seat of his car, which was parked near the junction of Conron Smith Road and Peters Road, while his driver was at a nearby shop.

An unidentified youth told him that a tyre was flat.

When Rakeshkumar stepped out, the youth fled with Rs.1 lakh and the laptop.

Royapettah police registered a case and are investigating.