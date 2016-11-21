: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is conducting a district-level sports meet on November 25, 28 and December 5 for teh Chief Minister’s Trophy in various disciplines on the Anna Stadium and beach sports at Periyakkadu Beach.

Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan said the meet was open to men and women who were under 21 years and belong to the district.

They could take part in the events after producing nativity certificate to show that they were residing in the district for minimum of five years and Aadhaar or ration cards as identity proof.

Separate events in athletics, swimming, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, handball, judo, taekwondo and weight lifting, swimming, beach sports would be held for men and women and the best three persons in each event would be given prize money of Rs.1000, 750 and 500, he said.

The first prize winners in each category, who would be awarded the Chief Minister’s Trophy, would be sent to represent the district at the State-level meet to be held in Chennai.

Cash prize

At the State-level, the first three prize winners would be given cash awards of Rs. one lakh, Rs.75,000 and Rs.50,000, he said in a press release.