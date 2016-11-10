The district unit of the State Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) is conducting a district-level sports meet on November 20 for ‘Chief Minister’s Trophy’ in athletics and nine other disciplines at the Seethakathi Sethupathy Sports Stadium here.

District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer P. Frank said the meet was open to men and women who were under 21 years and hailed from the district. They could take part in the events after producing nativity certificate to show that they were residing in the district for minimum of five years and Aadhaar or ration card as identity proof.

Separate events in athletics, swimming, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, handball, judo, taekwondo and weight lifting would be held for men and women and the best three persons in each event would be given prize money of Rs.1000, 750 and 500, he said. The first prize winners in each category, who would be awarded the Chief Minister’s Trophy and would be sent to represent the district at the State-level meet to be held in Chennai, he said. At the State-level, the first three prize winners would be given cash awards of Rs.One lakh, Rs.75,000 and Rs.50,000, he said.