The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, Vellore, is conducting the district-level hockey league games for men on November 5. Students of schools and colleges and public can register and take part in the competition that would be held at Nethaji Stadium.

According to a press release, the competition is open to all. Winners will receive prizes and certificates. Teams that wish to take part in the games should register at the District Sports Office by 5 p.m. on November 4. The winning team will be eligible to take at the zonal-level event.

For further details, contact the district sports and youth welfare officer during working hours at phone number 0416-2221721, the release added.