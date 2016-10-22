Taking stock:Revenue Secretary B. Chandramohan and other officials inspecting a rain-related work in Thoothukudi on Friday.— Photo: N. Rajesh

33 locations that are vulnerable to rain-related issues have been identified

To review the preparedness ahead of North-east monsoon, the district administration had convened a meeting here on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by Minister for Information and Publicity, Kadambur C. Raju and Minister for Revenue, R.B. Udhayakumar. The Ministers appealed to the officials to equip themselves adequately to tackle any rain related problems in the district.

According to a statement, Collector M. Ravikumar said 33 locations, which are vulnerable to rain-related issues, had been identified in various parts of the district and different teams of officials were deputed to monitor situation there.

Disaster Response Force teams had been deputed in three Revenue Divisions of Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur.

Precautionary measures are in place and a total of 130 ‘first responders’ were given required training.

A total of 124 water bodies in 403 panchayats have been desilted and strengthened, 4,104 culverts have also been repaired and storm water drainage channel up to a length of 99.81 kilometers have been desilted.

Moreover, the disaster management control room with contact number 1077 is available round-the-clock to offer help.

Secretary, Revenue Department, Chandramohan, State Disaster Management Director G. Latha, Superintendent of Police, Ashwin M. Kotnis, Mayor of Thoothukudi Corporation, A.P.C. Anthony Grace, Commissioner of Corporation, K. Rajamani and others took part.