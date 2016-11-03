The implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from the month of November will in no way restrict the distribution of regular quantum of rice to the family card holders in the district. The families will get regular quota of rice what they were getting so far free-of-cost as usual, said the District Collector V. Sampath.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mr. Sampath said that the NFSA has been introduced in the state with effect from November 1. However, the State Government has directed the distribution of regular rice to the card holders as usual without any restriction free of cost.

As per the new act, a card with a single beneficiary is entitled for only five kg. But the State Government will continue to provide 12 kg rice as usual.

A family accounting for two members is entitled for 10 kgs of rice under the new system. But the family will get the present quota of 16 kgs without any hitch.

In respect of those cards having four or more beneficiaries, the entitlement of five kg per person will operate.

A family comprising five persons will get 25 kg of rice, and with seven members will get 35 kg of rice, the statement said.

In case of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), the existing scale of supply of 35 kg of rice per card per month will continue to be supplied free of cost, the statement added.