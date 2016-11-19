Up in arms:Members of the district unit of the Tamil Nadu Traders’ Federation staging an agitation in front of the Kanniyakumari Collectorate in Nagercoil on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu Traders’ Federation has urged the union government to make immediate arrangements to distribute low denomination currencies i.e. Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 in large quantities in rural areas through mobile vans here on Friday.

Addressing a agitation in front of the Collectorate, the Federation’s Kanniyakumari district president Karungal R. George said that people and retail traders are badly affected by the demonetisation exercise.

Banks are unable to dispense low denomination currency notes in lieu of the invalidated old currencies such as Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000. Distributing the new Rs. 2000 has forced the traders to shut their business, as they were not in a position to accept these notes and tender change to their customers, he added.

He also demanded the government to distribute new currencies in lieu of the invalidated currencies and also low denomination currencies in large numbers.

The Federation also urged the district police to initiate action against rowdy elements responsible for attack on a trader Vidyatharan in Kalyakkavilai, when he refused to tender change.

The agitation was presided over by Karungal R. George. State vice president of the association Davidson spoke.