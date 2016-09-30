The ongoing revolt against denial of tickets for three ‘sitting councillors’ of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam took an ugly turn on Thursday when they attempted to immolate themselves in front of the party’s office at Tooveypuram.

Since, chairperson of the northern zone Kokila, Thoothukudi west area presidium chairman Santhanam were not given tickets and candidate Ramesh of ward 49 was replaced they

came to the party office at Tooveypuram and attempted self immolation.

However, AIADMK functionaries and the police present there thwarted the attempt.