A discount sale, targeted at boosting sales during Deepavali, was inaugurated by The Nilgiris District Collector P. Shankar at the Co-optex outlet here on Thursday.

The products, which will be sold for a discount of 30 per cent, will be available till January 31, 2017.

R. Suresh Kumar, Regional Manager of Co-optex, said that customers, who purchased products worth Rs. 2,000, would have the chance to win a gold coin. “The sales target for all the outlets in the Coimbatore region is Rs. 19 crore this year. We hope to do business exceeding Rs. 1.3 crore in Ooty,” he added.